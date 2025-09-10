Is Ford's New F-150 Lightning STX the Rugged EV Buyers Want?

Ford Motor Company F has introduced the STX appearance package for the F-150 Lightning to reignite interest in its electric pickup, per The Verge. In the first eight months of 2025, the F-150 Lightning has seen its sales drop by nearly 10% year over year. The STX will replace the XLT trim and feature dual motors, an extended-range battery with an EPA-estimated 290 miles, 536 horsepower and 775 lb.-ft. of torque along with a standard rear e-locking differential.



The model also gains rugged upgrades from the F-150 lineup, such as Tremor off-road running boards, new wheels and all-terrain tires. Design updates include a fresh grille, blue accents, STX badging and two new paint options, Argon Blue and Marsh Gray. For added utility, a black vinyl floor can be optioned for durability.



Per Will Marchand, product and consumer marketing manager for the Lightning, customers had long requested a rugged F-150 Lightning model with more range than the standard range XLT, which previously required aftermarket modifications. The STX fulfills that demand and will reach dealerships in early 2026, with a starting price of $63,345. Ford expects it to become one of the lineup’s best-sellers. F carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



New Model Upgrades by Ford’s Competitors

In July, Rivian RIVN officially unveiled the 2026 R1T and R1S Launch Edition models equipped with its new Gen 2 Quad-Motor powertrain. Boasting 1,025 horsepower and 1,198 lb-ft of torque, Rivian’s refreshed models sprint from 0-60 mph in just 2.5 seconds with Launch Mode. Deliveries of these upgraded Rivian vehicles begin in July, with a starting price of $120,000 for the R1T and $126,000 for the R1S.



Volkswagen’s VWAGY ID.4, once the third-best-selling EV in the United States, has seen production cuts in Chattanooga due to softening demand. For 2025, Volkswagen has introduced the ID.4 Black Package, featuring black accents and 20’’ alloy wheels, available on S and S Plus trims starting at $45,095 for the 82 kWh Pro variant. The Volkswagen 2025 lineup includes five trims: Pro, AWD Pro, Pro S, AWD Pro S and AWD Pro S Plus, all powered by the 82 kWh battery.

F’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Ford has outperformed the Zacks Automotive-Domestic industry year to date. Its shares have gained 16.1% against the industry’s decline of 12.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



From a valuation perspective, F appears undervalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 0.28, lower than the industry’s 2.66.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for F’s 2025 and 2026 EPS has moved up a penny and 5 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

