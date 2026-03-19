Ford's Jim Farley Sells 6,454 Harley-Davidson Shares Worth $121,000

Key Points

6,454 shares were sold for a total of approximately ~$121,000 on Feb. 25, 2026, at a weighted average price of around $18.71 per share.

The transaction represented 28.48% of Farley's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership from 22,659 to 16,205 shares.

All shares involved were held directly; no indirect entities or derivative transactions were reported in this filing.

This is Farley's first open-market sale at Harley-Davidson, following a period of administrative activity with no prior open-market dispositions.

10 stocks we like better than Harley-Davidson ›

On Feb. 25, 2026, James D. Farley, Jr., who sits on Harley-Davidson’s (NYSE:HOG) board of directors, reported the sale of 6,454 shares of common stock valued at approximately ~$121,000 according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 6,454 Transaction value ~$121,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 16,205 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$303,000

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Farley's historical trading activity at Harley-Davidson?

This is Farley's only open-market sale at the company to date; all previous filings since May 2023 consisted of administrative entries with no shares sold or acquired.

This is Farley's only open-market sale at the company to date; all previous filings since May 2023 consisted of administrative entries with no shares sold or acquired. What proportion of Farley's direct holdings was affected by the transaction?

The sale accounted for 28.48% of Farley's direct position, reducing his directly held shares from 22,659 to 16,205.

The sale accounted for 28.48% of Farley's direct position, reducing his directly held shares from 22,659 to 16,205. Did the transaction involve any indirect holdings or derivative securities?

No; all shares sold were held directly, with no participation by indirect entities such as trusts, and no derivative security exercises or conversions were reported.

No; all shares sold were held directly, with no participation by indirect entities such as trusts, and no derivative security exercises or conversions were reported. What is the value of Farley's remaining direct holdings after this transaction?

Based on the Feb. 25, 2026 closing price of $18.68, Farley's remaining 16,205 direct shares are valued at approximately $303,000.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.47 billion Net income (TTM) $338.74 million Dividend yield 4.31% 1-year price change (29.67%)

Company snapshot

Manufactures and sells motorcycles, parts, accessories, apparel, and related services; also provides financing and insurance products.

Generates revenue through motorcycle sales, after-market products, and financial services, including retail and wholesale financing.

Serves retail customers globally via independent dealers and e-commerce, targeting motorcycle enthusiasts and recreational vehicle consumers.

Harley-Davidson is a leading global manufacturer of heavyweight motorcycles, leveraging a strong brand and extensive dealer network. The company combines product sales with a robust financial services arm to capture value across the customer lifecycle. Its diversified revenue streams and international presence provide resilience and scale within the recreational vehicle industry.

What this transaction means for investors

While it can be interesting to monitor the stock-trading decisions of company insiders, it’s important to do your own research to figure out what moves make sense for your particular needs. Farley, who is also the CEO and president of Ford Motor Company in addition to serving on the board of directors at McDonald’s, is a good example of that, as it’s unlikely his moves will resonate with the needs of the average retail investor.

That said, Harley Davidson isn’t firing on all cylinders at the moment. Shares are down around 30% year over year as of March 19 and about 50% over the last five years, on investor skepticism and an uncertain economic outlook. The iconic motorcycle company is in the midst of a turnaround effort, with more pain likely on the way. The company’s workforce is down by around 800 people since 2022, according to a report by RideApart.com. Motorcycle revenue is also down, from about $4.89 billion in 2022 to roughly $3.6 billion in 2025.

New CEO Artie Starrs, who stepped into the role early this year, has signaled a strategic reset is on the way. The plan, called “WireForward,” details of which are anticipated in May this year, aims to inspire a return to growth by striking a balance between the company’s legacy premium brand and a new focus on product categories that might attract younger customers. Investors may want to see where this company is headed before going along for the ride.

Should you buy stock in Harley-Davidson right now?

Before you buy stock in Harley-Davidson, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Harley-Davidson wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $510,710!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,949!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 19, 2026.

Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.