US Markets
F

Ford's full-year profit short of expectations

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

February 02, 2023 — 04:12 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

DETROIT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N on Thursday reported a full-tear operating profit short of expectations.

The company's 2022 adjusted profit of $10.4 billion was short of the company's forecast at the end of the third quarter for $11.5 billion.

"We should have done much better last year," Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a statement. “We left about $2 billion in profits on the table that were within our control."

(Reporting by Paul Lienert and Joseph White;)

((benjamin.klayman@thomsonreuters.com; 313-600-2277; Reuters Messaging: benjamin.klayman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.