Ford's full-year profit short of expectations

DETROIT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N on Thursday reported a full-tear operating profit short of expectations.

The company's 2022 adjusted profit of $10.4 billion was short of the company's forecast at the end of the third quarter for $11.5 billion.

"We should have done much better last year," Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a statement. “We left about $2 billion in profits on the table that were within our control."

