Ford's Fourth-Quarter Operating Income Soars on Europe Turnaround, SUV Sales

Contributor
John Rosevear The Motley Fool
Published

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) said that its operating income rose to $1.7 billion in the fourth quarter, from $485 million a year ago, on strong improvements in its European business and despite a shortage of pickup trucks in the United States.

On an adjusted basis, excluding some large one-time charges, Ford earned $0.34 per share on automotive revenue of $33.2 billion. That was a better profit than Wall Street had expected: On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had forecast an adjusted loss of $0.07 per share, on automotive revenue of $33.84 billion.

Results from all of Ford's regional business units improved year over year, as did profits from its financial-services subsidiary. Of note, Ford Europe generated an operating profit of $414 million, up from just $21 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. But Ford's net loss widened to $2.8 billion from $1.7 billion a year ago, due to accounting charges related to its pension funds and the costs of a restructuring in Brazil.

A prototype of Ford's e-Transit, an electric commercial van, with a silver Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover.

Ford expects to launch a battery-electric version of its Transit commercial van by the end of this year, joining the electric Mustang Mach-E. Image source: Ford Motor Company.

Ford said in a statement that it is increasing its planned investments in electric vehicles and autonomous driving. The company now plans to spend more than $22 billion on battery-electric vehicles, and an additional $7 billion on self-driving.

Ford is expecting 2021 to be a much better year, but there's an important caveat. CFO John Lawler said that Ford has been expecting to generate adjusted operating profit between $8 billion and $9 billion in 2021, up from $2.8 billion in 2020, with adjusted free cash flow between $3.5 billion and $4.5 billion.

But those forecasts don't take into account the potential impact of a global shortage of semiconductors, Lawler said. Ford said earlier on Thursday that it will reduce production of its F-150 pickup trucks next week because of that chip shortage.

John Rosevear owns shares of Ford.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

