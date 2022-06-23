Ford's (F) Valencia Unit to Enhance EV Efforts in Europe

Ford Motor Company F recently announced its plans to transition into an all-electric future in Europe. It has earmarked its plant in Valencia, Spain, to assemble vehicles based on next-generation electric vehicle (EV) architecture. The architecture is a vital step for Ford in Europe as it will not only carve out a thriving business but also reduce emissions in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.



The company’s promising plans in Europe, part of its Ford + plan, cover an exciting line-up of EVs, including an electric version of the popular Ford Puma. It also intends to spearhead its influence in the commercial domain with electric Ford Pro vehicles and connected services. The company aims to sell 600,000 EVs in the country annually in 2026.



The Valencia plant has the potential to produce path-breaking electric and connected vehicles, beginning later this decade, once it clears customary approvals. The business promises to be a profitable one and secure high-value employment. It also seeks to enhance Ford’s offering of premium electric, high-performance, fully connected vehicles that cater to the demand of its European customers.



The recent decision also follows the conclusion of consultations with teams in Valencia and Saarlouis, Germany. The Saarlouis plant will continue to produce the Ford Focus passenger car, while the future site’s concepts are also the company’s lookout.



Ford restated that Germany will be the headquarters of its European Model e-business and the site of its first domestic European EV production. The advanced Cologne Electrification Centre will begin production in late 2023. Ford’s ambitious investments in Germany look to steer the nation to new heights in technology and engineering. It is also moving ahead with its $2 billion investment plan of converting its Cologne, Germany, operations into producing electric passenger vehicles, starting in 2023.



Ford’s EV sales in the continent have seen massive growth in recent times. In 2021 it increased 65% to 2.3 million. The Parliamentary body in Europe has also vouched for new emission targets for light-duty vehicles, including a requirement that new sales should be from completely zero-emission vehicles, by 2035.



The Ford+ plan, with a deep focus on increasing profitability, exploring the e-mobility future and enhancing customer experience, sparks optimism. Ford’s ambitious rejig plan to split its EV business into a separate unit within the company will unlock growth opportunities. The firm’s aggressive EV push, with planned spending of around $50 billion by 2026 and the target production of more than 2 million EVs by 2026-end (representing 70% CAGR), augurs well for long-term growth. The company’s all-electric efforts in Europe complement this goal. By 2030, Ford expects EVs to account for 50% of its global sales, which will cement its position in the red-hot EV landscape.



Shares of Ford have lost 24.8% over the past year compared with its industry’s 25.8% decline.



