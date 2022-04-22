Ford's (F) Premium Concept EV Lincoln Star to Bolster EV Game

Ford Motor F recently introduced Lincoln Star, its first-of-kind concept electric vehicle (EV). The Star Concept is the first step by Ford toward realizing its plan of delivering three fully EV models by 2025 and a fourth by 2026.



The Lincoln Star is a crossover SUV with elite features like a smooth exterior design and panoramic windows. The interior structure makes it stand apart from Lincoln’s current lineup of vehicles in the United States, which includes the large Navigator SUV and several crossovers. Like other competitive luxury vehicles, the Star comes with a large screen across the instrument panel and a retractable steering wheel that can be kept aside. The seating arrangement offers a lounge-like setting.



It is interesting to note that the vehicle boasts three rejuvenation moods that change the audio, lighting and smell of the vehicle cabin.



The new Lincoln EVs are expected to provide the much-needed boost to the brand as it has not garnered much attention in the country in recent years apart from its large Navigator SUV. In 2019 the brand saw sales of about 112,000 units, but that declined steeply to 87,000 vehicles last year amid supply chain challenges. Lincoln expects EVs to contribute to more than half of its global volume by mid-decade and 90% of its North American sales by 2030.



The brand has had some success in China, reporting its best global retail sales last year in 21 years.



Ford is putting in dedicated efforts to steer focus toward EVs in the United States. In this light, its F-150 Lightning model is making great strides but Lincoln is yet to walk the extra mile to fully transition to electric. Ford is optimistic that its EV count will steadily rise and triple from the 2017 figure of only five premium EVs. Presently the count has reached 48, and EVs account for 20% of sales of luxury vehicles versus a mere 2% of mainstream sales. The auto giant is pitching its hopes for the Star Concept to regain lost grounds in the country.



Shares of F have risen 28.5% against the industry’s 1.1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

