Ford's (F) Lincoln to Step Up Brand Revamp, Go Full Electric by 2030

Lincoln, Ford’s F luxury marque, recently announced plans to transit half of its sales to carbon-free vehicles by mid-decade and electrify the entire portfolio of vehicles by 2030.



As the first step toward achieving this goal, Lincoln will roll out its first global fully electric vehicle (EV) next year. In fact, the new EV will be launched as the brand observes its 100th anniversary next year, and enhances footprint in North America and China.



The latest announcement by Lincoln is part of the parent company Ford’s new business plan laid out last month, within which the Detroit automaker would expedite the launch of EVs under a new restructuring plan, called Ford Plus, headed by CEO Jim Farley. The plan targets spending more than $30 billion on EVs by 2025 and converting 40% of the company’s global fleet to all-electric vehicles by 2030.



Reportedly, Ford’s revamped electric flexible architecture will enable Lincoln to built four new fully EVs. This flexible EV platform can power vehicles with rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive framework, and will enable Lincoln to reinvent the interior space, delivering a more spacious interior, which creates the appearance of the unique Lincoln sanctuary. As Lincoln accelerates its EV game plan, its first fully-electric Lincoln will join the plug-in hybrid Aviator and Corsair SUVs.



In April, Lincoln revealed the Zephyr Reflection preview car at Auto Shanghai in China, which provided a picture of the brand’s future design philosophy and trademark features that will be offered. Staying true to its Quiet Flight DNA, Lincoln’s unique electrified vision builds upon the brand’s signature design and superior customer experience.



As the brand prepares for an electrified future, Lincoln will deliver an effortless yet sprightly customer drive experience using the Lincoln Way app which provides an upgraded array of connected personalized services. By the end of this year, Lincoln Way will offer a seamless and customized drive experience in China, as well as play a crucial role in North America for advancement of connected services. Lincoln is also working on a fully-integrated, digital sales platform to cater to the transforming needs of clients.



Additionally, the Lincoln cars will be equipped with Lincoln Intelligence System that will allow for the creation of more connected and sensory experiences. Also, Lincoln vehicles will have a hands-free advanced driver assistance feature called ActiveGlide. In fact, the new Lincoln vehicles coming in 2023 will be integrated with Android Automotive operating system, enabling a more personalized ownership experience.



Lincoln's pursuit of innovation is not only reflected in products and experiences, but also in the fact that the brand has the highest sales satisfaction among all luxury brands as it constantly delivers unique luxury experiences to its clients.



The latest plan laid out by Lincoln will usher in a new era of electrified vehicles and connected experiences globally, thereby aiding Ford in its effort to electrify the entire fleet, thus positioning the automaker well in the race to EV supremacy.

Bronco SUV Hits the Road

Meanwhile, Ford has started the production and delivery of the much-awaited 2021 Bronco SUV from its Michigan assembly plant. Ford had unveiled the revamped Bronco SUV last July, which marked the return of the legendary brand since it was withdrawn in 1996 amid tumbling demand. The delay in the launch of the 2021 Bronco SUV was due to Ford battling supply chain problems amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Ford Bronco SUV received a massive positive response upon its debut last year. In fact, Ford claims to have received more than 125,000 bookings for the Bronco SUVs till date. The Ford Bronco SUVs will be available in two powertrain options, the petrol 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6 engine and the 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine.



The return of this iconic SUV marks a major victory for Ford, as the vehicle is an unbeatable combination designed to deliver customers a high-quality experience.



Ford, peers of which include General Motors GM, Tesla TSLA and Volkswagen VWAGY, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

