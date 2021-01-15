Markets
Ford's European Sales Hit Hard by COVID-19, but a New SUV Shines

John Rosevear The Motley Fool
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) said that its sales in Europe fell almost 27% in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and an ongoing overhaul of its product line. But the Blue Oval retained its title as Europe's top brand for commercial vehicles, it said, a key priority for CEO Jim Farley.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Ford's sales in Europe fell 15% from a year earlier, amid new COVID-related restrictions in key markets, including the United Kingdom and Germany.

A blue Ford Puma, a small sporty SUV sold in Europe.

The sporty small Ford Puma crossover, introduced at the end of 2019, was Ford's second-best-seller in Europe in the fourth quarter. Image source: Ford Motor Company.

Key points from Ford's European sales report:

  • Combined sales of the discontinued Ka and C-Max fell to just 5 vehicles from nearly 16,000 in the year-ago period.
  • Sales of Ford's European best-seller, the Focus, were down just 2.8% from the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Sales of its second-best-seller, the Puma small crossover SUV, totaled nearly 40,000. (The model was new at the end of 2019, and Ford sold only a few in the year-ago period.)
  • SUVs accounted for 38.1% of all Fords sold in Europe in 2020, up from about 30% in 2019.
  • The small Ford Fiesta was the U.K.'s best-selling car in 2020.

Ford's decline likely was worse than the overall market's. The company estimates that new-vehicle registrations in its 20 core European markets were down a combined 7.2% in the fourth quarter, and down 23.6% for the year.

Ford will report its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Feb. 5.

John Rosevear owns shares of Ford.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

