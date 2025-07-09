Ford's Enticing 0-0-0 Offer: Can it Heat Up Summer Car Sales?

Ford F, one of the top-selling auto brands in the United States, is ready to capitalize on the peak driving season brought by the summer. As people plan on road trips, the company is lowering its upfront cost to encourage customers to own a car now, instead of waiting.

Ford is rolling out bold summer incentives to attract buyers, reduce excess inventory, and stay competitive. It has come up with the "Zero, Zero, Zero" offer that will let customers buy eligible models at prices the same as those of Ford employees. Customers will be offered zero down payment, zero payments for the first 90 days and zero percent interest for the first 48 months.

The 0-0-0 summer sales event is succeeding Ford’s previous employee-pricing-for-all campaign after incorporating customer feedback. Although the campaign resonated with the customers, they could still benefit more from a straightforward reduction of costs. With this in mind, Ford yet again launched a transparent, national offer. The new deal is applicable to a variety of 2024 and 2025 Ford and Lincoln models, including the Ford Escape, Explorer, F-150, Mustang, Lincoln Aviator, Corsair, and Nautilus. But various other models remain exempt.

With Ford’s intense focus on increasing momentum, it has also extended its Ford Power Promise campaign through Sept. 30, which would provide a free EV home-charger and installation for its customers. As sales go live, Ford is expected to recharge its EV demand.

Ford’s Q2 2025 deliveries have climbed up to 612,095 units, an increase of 14.2%. Peers like General Motors GM and Toyota Motor TM have reported growth of 7% and 7.2% in their second quarter sales, respectively.

The Zacks Rundown for Ford

Shares of Ford have lost around 2.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 10.6%. Its peers, General Motors and Toyota, have gained 14% and lost 15.6%, respectively, over the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, F trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.29, below the industry average. It carries a Value Score of A. In comparison, General Motors and Toyota trade at 0.29 and 0.66, respectively, both with a Value score of A.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Take a look at how Ford’s EPS estimates have been revised over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ford stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.