Ford's Earnings Missed Wall Street Estimates -- but Its Stock Didn't Crash. Here's Why.

Key Points

Ford's fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street's estimates, but the stock was up slightly on the news.

Ford's explanation of the earnings miss didn't seem to bother investors.

10 stocks we like better than Ford Motor Company ›

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) said late on Tuesday that it lost $11.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. That sounds awful, but more than 100% of that loss was related to some one-time special items announced in December, when Ford revamped its electric vehicle (EV) strategy.

On an adjusted basis, excluding one-time items, Ford earned a profit of $0.13 per share. That sounds much better, but it fell short of Wall Street's estimate, as reported by Reuters, which predicted a profit of $0.19 per share.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

When a company misses Wall Street's profit estimate, its stock will often take a swan dive. That didn't happen to Ford's stock, though. Ford's shares were up slightly in after-hours trading following the news and were up modestly again on Wednesday morning.

That's because Ford's "earnings miss" had a story -- and the story isn't one that should worry investors. Here's what happened.

Why Ford's earnings fell short of Wall Street's -- and its own -- expectations

Chief Financial Officer Sherry House said that Ford received updated guidance on tariff credits from the Trump administration in late December. Simply put, Ford received less tariff relief on imported parts than it had expected. That left Ford with additional tariff costs of roughly $900 million in the fourth quarter, throwing off its own -- and Wall Street's -- expectations for 2025 earnings.

Wall Street analysts had based their guidance on Ford's Dec. 15 forecast of $7.7 billion in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (adjusted EBIT) for the year, and on Ford's October guidance, which had estimated the full-year impact of tariffs at about $1 billion.

The added tariff costs ended up dropping Ford's 2025 adjusted EBIT to $6.9 billion, bringing in its fourth-quarter result below Wall Street's estimate. It also meant that Ford missed its own guidance, which had called for adjusted EBIT of $7 billion for the year.

Why that "miss" didn't tank the stock

So why did the market choose to overlook Ford's earnings miss? I think it's because at this point, the market has priced in the idea that the White House's tariff policies can change quickly.

What happened to Ford in the fourth quarter was an understandable extra cost that was outside of the company's control -- and importantly, one that it could absorb without a huge impact on its operations.

Of course, Ford also provided upbeat guidance for 2026, and the results for its business units were all roughly in line with what Ford told investors to expect.

The upshot: Ford's stock was unbothered by the fact that the company "missed" Wall Street's estimates.

Should you buy stock in Ford Motor Company right now?

Before you buy stock in Ford Motor Company, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ford Motor Company wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 920% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 11, 2026.

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.