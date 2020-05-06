Ford's China ventures saw sales growth in April as market rebounds

SHANGHAI, May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co's F.N two ventures in China have reported year-on-year sales growth for April, indicating the world's biggest auto market has started its recovery from coronavirus-induced lows.

Ford's main joint venture with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd 000625.SZ sold 20,465 vehicles in April, up 38.3% from the same period a year earlier, Changan said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd (JMC) 000550.SZ, in which Ford owns a stake, said in a filing on Thursday that it sold 28,028 vehicles in April, up 7.8%. JMC sells Ford-branded sport-utility vehicles and vans as well as JMC-branded commercial vehicles.

Ford's China sales fell 34.9% to 88,770 vehicles in January-March. During that time, the government imposed restrictions on movement to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has led to over 4,000 deaths in world's second-biggest economy.

China's overall first-quarter vehicle sales fell 42%.

The two Chinese ventures of Ford rival General Motors Co GM.N also reported double-digit growth in April, when many of the government's movement restrictions were relaxed.

Ford's Q1 China vehicle sales down 35% as coronavirus hits demand

GM and SAIC's China sales rebound in April as market recovers

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.