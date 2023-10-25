News & Insights

Ford's Canada plant could halt output next Wednesday due to UAW autos strike: union official

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

October 25, 2023 — 02:23 pm EDT

Written by Allison Lampert for Reuters ->

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Production at a Ford Motor Company F.N engine plant in Canada could halt by next Wednesday if there are no changes to a U.S. strike by the United Auto Workers, a Canadian union representative told Reuters.

The Ford Windsor Annex Engine Plant, which has close to 900 workers, produces engines mostly for Ford's Super Duty trucks at a plant in Kentucky that is on strike, John D'Agnolo, the union’s auto council chair said on Wednesday.

Ford was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert)

