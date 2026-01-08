Ford's Best Sales Since 2019: Trucks, SUVs and Hybrids Lead On

Ford Motor Company F closed 2025 with solid sales growth, as U.S. vehicle sales rose 6% year over year, marking the company’s best annual U.S. sales and fourth-quarter performance since 2019. Ford outperformed the industry for the 10th consecutive month in December.

The company’s total sales for the year climbed 6% to 2.2 million vehicles,with overall market share reaching 13.2%. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Ford sales rose 2.7% to over 545,200 vehicles, again outperforming the industry, while market share improved 0.9% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Ford F-Series remained America’s best-selling truck in 2025, with sales exceeding 828,832 units, marking an increase of 8.3%. Meanwhile, the Ford Maverick posted its strongest sales year on record, with 155,051 vehicles sold, and delivered record fourth-quarter sales of 34,147 pickups, up 54.2%.

In total, Ford truck sales for the year, including pickups and vans, reached 1,268,749 vehicles, solidifying Ford’s position as America’s best-selling truck manufacturer.

In the SUV segment, Explorer remained America’s best-selling SUV, jumping 14.7% with 222,706 SUVs in 2025, and in the fourth quarter of 2025, Explorer sales rose to 61,777 units, an increase of 30.6%. The Ford Bronco also delivered a record year with 146,007 vehicles sold, up 33.7%, while the fourth quarter of 2025 sales increased 12% to 36,086 units. Overall, the Ford SUV sales for 2025 totaled 783,174 vehicles, up 1.6% year over year.

Ford’s electric vehicle sales totaled 84,113 vehicles in 2025, including 51,620 Mustang Mach-E electric. Ford plans to launch its next all-new EV — a fully connected midsize pickup truck based on the Universal EV Platform assembled at the Louisville Assembly Plant starting in 2027.

Hybrids gave a major boost to Ford’s deliveries. The company sold a record 228,072 hybrid vehicles (including PHEVs) in 2025, marking a 21.7% increase. The year concluded with record hybrid sales in the fourth quarter of 2025, with 55,374 vehicles sold.

Overall, Ford’s 2025 strong performance highlights the strength of its balanced product strategy, with trucks, SUVs, and hybrids driving growth and strong customer demand, as customers favored better fuel efficiency without EV cost and charging concerns.

Competitive Context

General Motors GM deliveries declined 7% year over year, totaling 703,001 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2025, echoing broader market softness. EV deliveries were particularly impacted, dropping about 43% to 25,219 units in the quarter. Despite the drop in the fourth quarter, GM has led the U.S. auto market in 2025, driven by strong performance in full-size pickups and SUVs.

Stellantis STLA, an Italian-American automaker through its U.S. sales arm FCA US, reported fourth-quarter 2025 deliveries of 332,321 vehicles, reflecting an increase of approximately 4% year over year. In December 2025, the company sold 121,170 total vehicles, growing 4% from the year-ago figure. For full 2025 calendar year, the company reported total sales of 1,260,344 vehicles, reflecting a decline of 3% year over year.

The Zacks Rundown for Ford

Shares of F have gained 16.2% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 44.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, F trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.33, above the industry and its own five-year average. It carries a Value Score of A.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ford’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ford stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.