Ford's All-new 2021 F-150 Police Responder

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Corp.'s all-new 2021 F-150 Police Responder, claimed to be the only purpose-built, pursuit-rated pickup truck in the United States, has opened its government order bank.

The vehicle, launched ahead of spring state and local government bid cycles, is part of the company's best-selling police vehicle lineup in the country.

F-150 Police Responder is assembled at Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri, and arrives in fleets later this fall.

The F-150 Police Responder, which was initially launched in 2017, is built on the all-new 2021 F-150 SuperCrew platform. The vehicle comes with new features, including enhanced top speed of 120 mph and available Police Engine Idle that lets an officer remove the key from the ignition and securely exit the truck with the engine running. Officers can continue to power lights and sirens without worry of vehicle theft.

It also features new automatic four-wheel-drive mode with torque-on-demand transfer case to help patrolling officers transition from busy urban streets to dusty country roads.

Tech upgrades in the vehicle include standard SYNC 4 with wireless software updates. The available Ford Telematics are smart solutions designed to help reduce vehicle downtime and unscheduled maintenance so law enforcement fleets can stay on patrol.

The vehicle rides on specially developed Goodyear LT265/70R18 LRC BSW Wrangler Enforcer all-terrain tires.

For departments that need to tow a boat, horse trailer, mobile command center or other equipment, F-150 Police Responder offers a standard towing capacity of 7,000 pounds and available towing capacity of 11,200 pounds, in addition to its payload capacity of 2,030 pounds.

The vehicle is available in different packages. The Trailer Tow Package adds the convenience of Pro Trailer Backup Assist, while the Tow Technology Package adds a 360-degree camera, Trailer Reverse Guidance and integrated Trailer Brake Controller. Smart Trailer Tow Connector is standard on Class IV hitch-equipped vehicles and adds Trailer Coverage to the available Blind Spot Information System.

Greg Ebel, Ford police vehicle brand manager said, "Law enforcement agencies told us they would love to add F-150 Police Responder towing, hauling and off-road performance to their fleets, but they need more confidence in speed and handling. Whether suburban police departments, border patrol agents or rural sheriffs, officers never know where the job might take them, but the all-new F-150 Police Responder provides a pickup truck option engineered to get them there faster and with greater agility than ever before."

