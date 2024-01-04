News & Insights

US Markets
F

Ford's 2023 US sales rise 7.1% on pickup truck, SUV demand

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

January 04, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 3-4

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Ford Motor F.N on Thursday posted a 7.1% rise in 2023 U.S. sales, fueled by demand for its crossover SUVs and pickup trucks and easing supply chain constraints.

The automaker notched annual sales of 1.99 million units, compared with 1.86 million units a year earlier.

Overall, U.S. new vehicle sales last year finished at around 15.5 million units, of which electrified vehicles including hybrids made up nearly 17%, according to data from Wards Intelligence.

General Motors GM.N on Wednesday reported higher U.S. sales and was able to retain its lead over Toyota 7203.T and other automakers.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F
GM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.