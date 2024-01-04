Ford's 2023 US sales rise 7.1% on pickup truck, SUV demand

Adds background in paragraphs 3-4

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Ford Motor F.N on Thursday posted a 7.1% rise in 2023 U.S. sales, fueled by demand for its crossover SUVs and pickup trucks and easing supply chain constraints.

The automaker notched annual sales of 1.99 million units, compared with 1.86 million units a year earlier.

Overall, U.S. new vehicle sales last year finished at around 15.5 million units, of which electrified vehicles including hybrids made up nearly 17%, according to data from Wards Intelligence.

General Motors GM.N on Wednesday reported higher U.S. sales and was able to retain its lead over Toyota 7203.T and other automakers.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

