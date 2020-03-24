BioTech

Ford works with 3M, GE to speed up ventilator, respirator production

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it was working with General Electric's healthcare unit and 3M Co to speed up production of ventilators for patients and respirators for healthcare workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

March 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Tuesday it was working with General Electric's GE.N healthcare unit and 3M Co MMM.N to speed up production of ventilators for patients and respirators for healthcare workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that U.S. automakers General Motors Co GM.N, Ford, and Tesla Inc TSLA.O had been given the green light to produce ventilators and other items needed during the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

#TradeTalks: Running Complex Lab Tests & Treatments at Point of Care

Jill Malandrino was joined by Andrea Pais, Founder & CEO, Novel Microdevices, to discuss lab tests and treatments at point of care.

4 days ago

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular