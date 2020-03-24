Ford works with 3M, GE to speed up ventilator, respirator production

March 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Tuesday it was working with General Electric's GE.N healthcare unit and 3M Co MMM.N to speed up production of ventilators for patients and respirators for healthcare workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that U.S. automakers General Motors Co GM.N, Ford, and Tesla Inc TSLA.O had been given the green light to produce ventilators and other items needed during the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

