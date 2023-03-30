US Markets
F

Ford withdraws petition seeking U.S. approval to deploy self-driving vehicles

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

March 30, 2023 — 01:41 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N has withdrawn a petition seeking approval from U.S. regulators to deploy up to 2,500 self-driving vehicles annually without required human controls, according to a letter made public Thursday.

The automaker told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it was no longer seeking approval for the petition it filed in July 2021 citing its decision to close its self-driving venture Argo AI last year.

"As evidenced by the planned shutdown of our ADS partner Argo AI, we believe the road to fully autonomous vehicles, at scale, with a profitable business model, will be a long one," Ford said in its Feb. 13 letter, adding it was "more prudent" to focus on other technologies that "do not require an exemption."

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.