Ford withdraws 2023 forecast, warns on EV results

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N on Thursday withdrew its full-year results forecast due to the pending ratification of its deal with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, sending shares of the company down 7% in after-hours trade.

The union and Ford on Wednesday reached a tentative agreement that included a 25% wage hike for 57,000 workers over 4-1/2 years, ending a strike at some of the automaker's biggest factories.

The total economic loss from the strikes at the Detroit Three automakers has reached $9.3 billion, consultancy Anderson Economic Group said earlier this week.

Ford's Detroit rival General Motors GM.N on Tuesday withdrew its 2023 profit outlook due to the strike. Later in the day, the UAW expanded the strike to include the automaker's assembly plant in Texas that builds its profitable full-size sport utility vehicles.

Ford said third-quarter revenue rose 11% to $44 billion, with profit of $1.2 billion compared with a year-earlier loss of $827 million.

The automaker warned it may experience a higher-than-expected loss in its Ford Model e electric-vehicle business due to ongoing price wars.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru and Paul Lienert in Detroit Editing by Devika Syamnath and Matthew Lewis)

