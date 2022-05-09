Ford wisely trims its electric bets

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ford Motor wants to shift its electric bets around. The $57 billion Detroit-based automaker needs to spend a ton of cash on an electric transformation that’s likely to only get more expensive. Selling a chunk of its stake in electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive, as reported by CNBC https://www.cnbc.com/2022/05/09/rivian-stock-plummets-as-ford-plans-to-sell-shares-of-ev-start-up.html?&qsearchterm=rivian, is a smart way to refocus its resources.

Rivian’s shares have sunk 78% since its blockbuster opening trade in November. The decline gave Ford a $5.4 billion paper loss last quarter. Still, at a reported sale price of $26.90, Ford would still be at a comfortable profit to the price it paid for its 11.4% stake, built before Rivian went public, based on disclosures in filings https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001874178/000119312521321716/d157488ds1a.htm.

Ford has placed a variety of electric bets, including its own Mach-E and electric F-150 launches, plus a partnership with Volkswagen. As Rivian struggles with delays while other efforts bear fruit, Ford needs to free up a cash to put to use elsewhere. No sense in leaving money in a struggling auto company when its own could use the buffer. (By Jonathan Guilford)

