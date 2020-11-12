Ford, VW state emissions deal ‘good template’ for Biden -California air chief

LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON Nov 12 (Reuters) - California Air Resources Board Chair Mary Nichols said on Thursday a state agreement with major automakers including Ford Motor Co F.N and Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE could serve as a "good template" for how to address fuel efficiency requirements through 2025.

Separately, Nichols said she was "very interested" in serving as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency under the administration of President-elect Joe Biden, but declined to say if she is being vetted for the job.

She spoke during an interview that will be part of Reuters Events Energy Transition North America.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.