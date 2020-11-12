US Markets
Ford, VW state emissions deal ‘good template’ for Biden -California air chief

California Air Resources Board Chair Mary Nichols said on Thursday a state agreement with major automakers including Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG could serve as a "good template" for how to address fuel efficiency requirements through 2025.

Separately, Nichols said she was "very interested" in serving as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency under the administration of President-elect Joe Biden, but declined to say if she is being vetted for the job.

She spoke during an interview that will be part of Reuters Events Energy Transition North America.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)

