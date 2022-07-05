Markets
F

Ford US Vehicle Sales For June Rise

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F), on Tuesday reported a rise in the total U.S. vehicle sales for the month of June. However, it recorded a decline in the total vehicle sales for the year-to-date period.

For the month of June, the company sold 152,262 vehicles, compared with 115,789 vehicles sold for the same period, last year.

For the year-to-date period, Ford delivered 915,820 vehicles , less than 996,661 units sold last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular