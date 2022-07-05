Ford US Vehicle Sales For June Rise

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F), on Tuesday reported a rise in the total U.S. vehicle sales for the month of June. However, it recorded a decline in the total vehicle sales for the year-to-date period.

For the month of June, the company sold 152,262 vehicles, compared with 115,789 vehicles sold for the same period, last year.

For the year-to-date period, Ford delivered 915,820 vehicles , less than 996,661 units sold last year.

