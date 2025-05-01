Markets
Ford US Sales Increase In April 2025

May 01, 2025 — 11:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F), Thursday published U.S. sales report for the month of April, revealing total sales by propulsion of 208,675 vehicles compared to 179,588 vehicles in April 2024.

On the basis of the type of vehicle, Ford reported total sales of 208,675 units compared to 179,588 units last year.

The automaker sold 197,060 units of Ford brand in April 2025, compared to 171,291 units in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the company sold 11,615 vehicles of Lincoln brand, compared to 8,297 vehicles in the prior year.

Currently, Ford's stock is trading at $10.10, up 0.95 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

