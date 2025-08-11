Ford Unveils Universal EV Platform, Plans $2Bln Investment In Kentucky Plant

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F) has introduced its new Universal EV Platform and Production System, designed to make electric vehicles more affordable, efficient, and fun to drive.

The first model a midsize, four-door electric pickup will debut in 2027 and be built at the Louisville Assembly Plant for U.S. and export markets.

The platform reduces parts by 20%, speeds assembly by 15%, and features cobalt- and nickel-free lithium iron phosphate batteries that double as a structural floor.

Ford's redesigned "assembly tree" production process improves efficiency and worker ergonomics, potentially cutting build time by 40%.

To support the launch, Ford will invest nearly $2 billion in the Kentucky facility, securing 2,200 jobs.

F is currently trading at $11.11, down $0.06 or 0.49 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

