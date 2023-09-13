Ford Unveils Refreshed 2024 F-150 With Updated Logo

(RTTNews) - In a surprising move, Ford has revealed the 2024 F-150, showcasing not only a range of updates but also a subtle yet significant change to its iconic Blue Oval logo. While the alterations may appear subtle, they represent a shift from the previous design. The familiar silver oval outline has been removed, replaced by a more pronounced "Ford" script that fills the space.

The most striking change is the logo's new white finish, both on the chrome border and the script. This tweak imparts a touch of retro charm, deviating from the traditional silver-and-blue look. The updated logo also presents a flatter, two-dimensional appearance.

What makes this logo redesign intriguing is Ford's decision to keep it low-key, with no official mention of the change in press materials for the 2024 F-150. It has not been spotted on previous Ford models, making it a subtle addition that caught many off guard.

During a media event, Ford's senior designer for colors and materials, Rob Brancheau, confirmed the new logo's existence. However, its timeline for integration into the broader Ford lineup remains uncertain, likely happening during future facelifts or model transitions.

Beyond the logo, the 2024 F-150 offers several enhancements. It features updated styling, a modern interior with two 12-inch screens and an optional head-up display. Notably, the upgraded BlueCruise hands-free driving system and a versatile tailgate with an independently opening central door add to its appeal.

Enthusiasts won't have to wait long for the 2024 F-150, with sales beginning early next year. Ford's discreet logo update adds an element of mystery to this refreshed model, leaving us eager to see how it will gradually appear across the Ford lineup.

