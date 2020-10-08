Ford Unveils Off-road Bronco Overlander Concept

(RTTNews) - Auto major Ford motor unveiled its Bronco Overland concept that is built on a 2021 Bronco four-door SUV Badlands model. Ford showcased the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco, also called Bronco Overland concept, at an event called "Bronco Super Celebrations East" that began on Wednesday in Townsend, Tennessee.

The Bronco Overland concept will be on display at the annual off-road event until Saturday for fans to see alongside the all-new Bronco two-door and Bronco Sport 4x4 models.

Painted in Area 51 (Grey) color scheme, the concept comes with the Blue Oval's High-Performance Off-road Stability Suspension (H.O.S.S.) System with Bilstein position-sensitive dampers and a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine with class-exclusive 7-speed manual transmission.

The off-road vehicle is fitted with 17-inch Fifteen52 Turbomatic heavy-duty wheels in asphalt black and 35-inch BFGoodrich LT315/70R-17 mud-terrain KM3 tires for better off-road traction.

It also features a Ford Performance by WARN winch mounted to a Ford Performance modular steel bumper to help negotiate tough, rocky terrain. It also has a roof mounted heavy-duty two-person tent from Yakima and a factory roof rack mounted to the roof rails with a 1x40 RIGID rack-mounted light bar.

Further, the concept comes with six additional RIGID POD lights in a 360 configuration for improved lighting all around. A tall CB antenna is also mounted to the rear bumper.

The rear is set out to be the center of the off-road basecamp and includes an ARB refrigerator, cooking kit and stove mounted to a cargo management system. A tailgate table and chairs complete the campsite. There is additional rear cargo area storage at the rear quarter window glass, which has rigid panels with MOLLE grids mounted.

Bronco owners will be able to choose from a lineup of more than 200 factory-backed accessories for personalization, enabling dealers to provide outfitting-on-demand for each customer's individual adventure needs.

Ford revived the iconic Ford Bronco brand in July after a gap of 24 years, this time as a dedicated off-road brand, aiming to take on Fiat Chrysler's Jeep Wrangler, the dominant vehicle in the off-road category. The 4x4 family of rugged SUVs was unveiled under the tagline, "Built Wild".

The original Bronco, launched in 1965, was nicknamed G.O.A.T., or Go Over Any-type of Terrain, by Donald Frey, the Ford product manager who championed both the Mustang and Bronco nameplates. Ford had ended production of the Bronco in 1996.

