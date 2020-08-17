Ford Unveils All-new Versions Of The Ford F-150, Ford Bronco - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Automaker Ford motor Co. (F) on Monday debuted its all-new versions of the Ford F-150, part of Ford F-Series, and the much-anticipated Ford Bronco rugged SUV debut in New York city in conjunction with the company ringing the bell to open trading day on Wall Street. The all-new F-150 will be available to customers this fall, while Bronco will come off the line next spring.

The F-150 has been America's most popular truck for 43 years and most popular vehicle for 38 years.

Ford revealed the redesigned F-150, the toughest, most productive F-150 ever and most powerful in its class, in late June. It features new connected vehicle innovations such as over-the-air updates that help keep F-150 at the forefront of purposeful technology, and an available all-new 3.5-liter PowerBoost full hybrid powertrain with Pro Power Onboard, an integrated power generator.

Last month, the company had also unveiled all-new versions of the iconic Ford Bronco, reimagined as a new outdoor brand with an all-4x4 family that includes Bronco two-door and first-ever Bronco four-door models plus the smaller Bronco Sport.

Like the F-150 always has been, Bronco two- and four-door models will also be assembled in America. Across all its products, Ford employs more hourly workers and assembles more vehicles in the U.S. than any other manufacturer.

