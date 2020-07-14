Ford Unveils 2021 Bronco

(RTTNews) - Ford has revived the iconic Bronco brand after a gap of 24 years, this time as a dedicated off-road brand aiming to take on Fiat Chrysler's Jeep Wrangler, the dominant vehicle in the off-road category.

Ford has introduced three new vehicles under the all-new Bronco brand as a 4x4 family of rugged SUVs under the tagline, "Built Wild".

The new lineup comprises a classic two-door and first-ever four-door model of the Bronco with removable roofs and doors, in addition to the Bronco Sport compact SUV. According to Ford, the Bronco is the only domestic brand of SUVs with standard 4x4.

"They're built with the toughness of an F-Series truck and performance spirit of Mustang - and come wrapped in one of the most stunning and functional off-road designs that's true to the original Bronco design DNA," said Jim Farley, Ford chief operating officer.

The original Bronco, launched in 1965, was nicknamed G.O.A.T., or go over any-type of terrain, by Donald Frey, the Ford product manager who championed both the Mustang and Bronco nameplates.

While Ford ended production of the Bronco in 1996, the SUV had a cult following and featured in more than 1,200 films and 200 songs.

The new Bronco two-door and four-door models will be built at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan. Production of these vehicles will begin in early 2021, with first models arriving in Ford dealerships next spring.

The two-door and four-door Bronco will come standard with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine, while a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine will also be available. The vehicles will have segment-exclusive 7-speed manual transmission as well as 35-inch tires.

Bronco owners will be able to choose from a lineup of more than 200 factory-backed accessories for personalization, enabling dealers to provide outfitting-on-demand for each customer's individual adventure needs.

The Bronco Sport, powered by a 1.5-liter or 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine, will arrive in dealerships later this year. Both engines will be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

According to Ford, Bronco incorporates off-road mapping and drive technologies to give novice adventurers as much fun as hard-core off-road experts.

Ford is pricing the base two-door Bronco starting at $29,995, including $1,495 destination and delivery. Reservations for the Bronco brand of vehicles can be made for $100 on the Ford website.

