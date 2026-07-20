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Ford, Unifor Ratify New Collective Agreement, To Invest $900 Mln In Canadian Manufacturing Ops

July 20, 2026 — 01:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F), the American automotive major, Monday announced that its Canadian unit, Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited and Unifor-represented hourly employees have ratified a new three-year national collective agreement.

As part of the collective agreement, Ford plans to invest $900 million across its Canadian manufacturing operations, including an additional $500 million to maximize 5.0-litre engine production at Essex Engine Plant which comprises of a forecasted third shift, and to support continued expansion and production of the 7.3-litre engine in Essex.

This also includes a previously planned $400 million at Oakville Assembly Complex over the life of the agreement.

Ford Canada's hourly employees will receive a 9 percent increase in general wages over the life of the agreement, a C$10,000 ratification bonus for eligible full-time permanent employees and C$2,000 for temporary employees, increases to retirement programs, adjusted starting base wage for new hire wage progression schedule.

On Friday, shares closed at $14.23, up 0.28% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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