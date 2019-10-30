Ford, UAW Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) and the United Auto Workers union have reached a proposed tentative agreement on a four-year contract Wednesday without a strike.

The proposed agreement includes more than $6 billion in major product investments in American facilities and the creation or retention of more than 8,500 U.S. Jobs, the UAW said in a statement.

"Out of respect for our members, we will refrain from commenting or releasing full details of the agreement until the UAW-Ford Council leaders meet and review the details," said UAW Vice President Rory Gamble, Director of the Ford Department.

The UAW-Ford National Council will meet to go over details of the proposed Tentative Agreement. If adopted as a Tentative Agreement, it will go to all Ford hourly and salary members for a ratification vote, UAW said.

Last week, the United Auto Workers at General Motors ended a six-week strike against General Motors after union members approved a four-year contract, ending the longest automotive strike in 50 years.

The GM's new deal gives workers 3% wage increases or 4% lump sum payments in each of the four years of the contract. It has retained health care coverage for the workers. GM's regular employees will receive an $11,000 signing bonus, and its temporary employees will get $4,500.

The UAW, if the deal with Ford is approved, would next turn its attention to Fiat Chrysler.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.