Ford, UAW negotiators reach tentative labor deal - sources

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

October 25, 2023 — 07:26 pm EDT

Written by Mrinmay Dey for Reuters ->

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ford Motor F.N and the negotiators of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union have reached a tentative labor deal, pending union leadership approval, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

A deal would be the first settlement of strikes against Ford, General Motors GM.N and Chrysler-parent Stellantis STLAM.MI.

The deal is expected to provide a 25% wage hike through the life of the contract, including 11% to start, one of the sources said.

More than 45,000 union members working at the Detroit Three automakers have joined walkouts that began on Sept. 15.

CNBC earlier reported the tentative deal.

