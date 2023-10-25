Ford, UAW negotiators reach tentative labor deal - sources

Adds deal details, para 3

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ford Motor F.N and the negotiators of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union have reached a tentative labor deal, pending union leadership approval, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

A deal would be the first settlement of strikes against Ford, General Motors GM.N and Chrysler-parent Stellantis STLAM.MI.

The deal is expected to provide a 25% wage hike through the life of the contract, including 11% to start, one of the sources said.

More than 45,000 union members working at the Detroit Three automakers have joined walkouts that began on Sept. 15.

CNBC earlier reported the tentative deal.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

