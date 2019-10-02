US Markets

Ford U.S. sales fall 5% in the third quarter

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Ford Motor Co reported a 5% fall in U.S. auto sales for the third quarter, hurt by declining sales of its passenger cars including the Taurus sedan and Mustang sports car, as well as its Explorer sport utility vehicle.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it sold 580,251 vehicles last quarter, compared with 609,934 automobiles, a year earlier.

