Ford U.S. sales fall 1.3% in fourth quarter

Ford Motor Co reported a 1.3% fall in sales for the fourth quarter in the United States, hurt by declining sales of passenger cars.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it sold 601,862 vehicles in the quarter, compared with 609,693 a year earlier.

