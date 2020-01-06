Ford U.S. sales fall 1.3% in fourth quarter

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N reported a 1.3% fall in sales for the fourth quarter in the United States, hurt by declining sales of passenger cars.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it sold 601,862 vehicles in the quarter, compared with 609,693 a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

