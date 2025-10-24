Ford Tops Q3 Earnings Mark, Cuts '25 EBIT View Amid Novelis Fire

Ford F reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 45 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents but declined from 49 cents recorded in the year-ago quarter. The company’s consolidated third-quarter revenues came in at $50.5 billion, up 9.3% year over year. F’s total automotive revenues came in at $47.2 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.7 billion and rising from $43 billion generated a year ago.

Segmental Performance

In the third quarter, total wholesale volume in the Ford Blue segment increased 2% year over year to 733,000 units, and exceeded our expectation of 630,000 units. Revenues from the segment rose 7% year over year to $28 billion and topped our estimate of $23.5 billion due to higher-than-expected units sold. Earnings before interest and taxes came in at $1.54 billion, above our projection of $925.7 million. EBIT margin of 5.5% was down 0.7 percentage points from the corresponding quarter of 2024.

Total wholesale volume in the Ford Model e segment rose 57% year over year to 50,000 units but lagged our estimate of 57,000. Revenues from the segment jumped 52% year over year to $1.8 billion, and fell short of our estimate of $2.6 billion on lower-than-expected units sold. The segment incurred a loss before interest and taxes of $1.4 billion compared with our model estimate of a loss of $1.58 billion.

Total wholesale volume in the Ford Pro segment increased 9% year over year to 373,000 but lagged our expectation of 401,000 units. Revenues from the segment rose 11% year over year to $17.4 billion, marginally missing our expectation of $17.6 billion on lower-than-expected units sold. Earnings before interest and taxes came in at $1.98 billion with an EBIT margin of 11.4%. EBIT was slightly below our projection of $2 billion.

Third-quarter revenues from the Ford Credit unit came in at $3.35 billion, up 7.3% year over year and in line with our estimate. Pretax earnings were roughly $631 million, down 16% year over year.

Financial Position

Ford reported adjusted free cash flow of $4.3 billion for the quarter. It had cash and cash equivalents of $26.8 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025. Long-term debt, excluding Ford Credit, totaled $17.8 billion on Sept. 30, 2025.

2025 Outlook

Ford expects full-year 2025 adjusted EBIT in the range of $6-$6.5 billion, down from $10.2 billion in 2024 and the previous forecast of $6.5-$7.5 billion due to the Novelis plant fire impact. It expects adjusted free cash flow in the range of $2-$3 billion, down from the prior guidance of $3.5-$4.5 billion as well as $6.7 billion recorded in 2024. Capital expenditures are expected to be around $9 billion.

