Ford to use renewable energy sources to make vehicles in Michigan

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday every vehicle it manufactures in Michigan would be assembled using solar and other renewable energy sources by 2025, as the automaker aims to lower its emissions.

Michigan-based Ford has signed a renewable energy purchase pact with local provider DTE Energy DTE.N, under which the utility firm will add 650 megawatts of new solar energy in the state for the carmaker.

Ford operates three plants in Michigan at Dearborn, Wayne and Flat Rock that build the F-150, Mustang, Ranger and Bronco models.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Neha Arora)

