Ford to suspend production at Mexican plant due to shortages - union

MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co. will suspend production at its Hermosillo factory in northern Mexico from November 1-5 due to material shortages, according to a union statement issued on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; editing by Diane Craft)

