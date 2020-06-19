Ford to Roll Out Hands-Free Monitoring in Mustang Mach-E

Ford Motor Company F recently announced that it intends to offer its own hands-free advanced driver-assist systems, which will first appear as an option for the all-electric Mustang Mach-E. The technology — Ford Co-Pilot360 — offers a whole range of driver-assist features, including Active Drive Assist, Ford's hands-free driving system.

The Active Drive Assist, scheduled for a 2021 launch, will enable hands-free motoring on more than 100,000 miles of divided highways in the Unites States and Canada, under limited conditions.

Drivers will need to pay attention to the road ahead in order to use the latest technology. An infrared, driver-facing camera will be installed that can monitor the driver's eye look and head posture to ensure that they are monitoring the route, while being in both hands-free and lane-centered modes. Reportedly, it will even work for drivers wearing sunglasses and can operate with lane lines at every route. Failure to maintain attention will cause the system to give the driver visual prompts on the instrument cluster for when they need to take back control of the car.

Active Drive Assist will feature as an option on select 2021 model-year Ford, as well as in the Mustang Mach-E range. For customers, who are among the first to order a Mustang Mach-E, the Active Drive Assist hardware will be available at the time of purchase as part of the Ford Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 Prep Package. Moreover, the customers who buy the 2.0 Prep Package will get the opportunity to purchase Active Drive Assist software and receive the feature at a Ford dealer or through an over-the-air update in third-quarter 2021.

In order to bring the technology to market, Ford's engineers and test drivers have accumulated more than 650,000 miles of testing adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot information with cross-traffic alert systems to ensure that the radar and camera-based features work as intended in many real-world situations as possible.

Meanwhile, Ford also announced that it will bring back a well-known model of the Mustang called the Mustang Mach 1 in 2021 with a 5-liter V8 engine, earlier this month. The Mustang Mach 1 is anticipated to offer greater performance than the current Mustang GT at 460 horsepower. However, it will be more attainable than the Mustang Shelby GT models, which are high-performance and track-driven vehicles, starting at more than $60,000.

Further, Ford’s Bronco SUV will make its long-awaited debut on Jul 9, after getting delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus crisis. The launch, which is likely to happen via a digital platform, was initially scheduled for a March unveiling. The Bronco, to be assembled at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant, will go on sale next year. It is part of Ford's recently-announced plans to spend $750 million and add 2,700 new direct jobs at its Michigan factory.

Ford currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have depreciated 32%, year to date, as against the industry’s rise of 38.9%.

Some better-ranked stocks in the same sector are Tesla, Inc. TSLA, Arcimoto, Inc. FUV and Niu Technologies NIU, each carrying a Zack Rank of 2 (Buy) at present.

Shares of Tesla have appreciated 140%, year to date, as against the industry’s rise of 38.9%.

Shares of Arcimoto have surged 121.7%, year to date, as against its industry’s decline of 13.7%.

Shares of Niu have gained 68.2%, year to date, as against its industry’s decline of 13.4%.

