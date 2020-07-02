Ford To Reveal Bronco 4x4 Family Across Disney's Media Networks

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F) said the company will reveal the all-new Ford Bronco 4x4 SUV lineup on July 13 across Disney's Media Networks. The Bronco Family will be revealed across ABC, ESPN, National Geographic and Hulu. This marks the first time Disney CreativeWorks, Disney's creative agency, is deploying custom branded content, across multiple networks.

Rita Ferro, president, Disney Advertising Sales, said: "With Ford, we're reimagining what a product reveal can look like by drawing upon our best-in-class sports, entertainment and streaming brands to bring the new Bronco family to life in a way that honors its heritage and gives viewers an unforgettable experience."

Ford Motor said fans can reserve their Bronco model for $100 each, starting Monday, July 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET at the company website.

