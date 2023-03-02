Ford to restart F-150 Lightning production on March 13

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said Thursday it will restart production of its F-150 Lightning on March 13 after it halted output of the electric truck after a battery fire in early February.

The U.S. automaker said the restart date allows time for SK On 096770.KS battery cells to be built into battery arrays and packs delivered to the Lightning production line. Ford said an EV truck caught fire Feb. 4 during a pre-delivery quality inspection in a company holding lot in Dearborn, Michigan. The automaker halted production the next day.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

