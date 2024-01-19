News & Insights

Ford to reduce F-150 Lightning production

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

January 19, 2024 — 07:46 am EST

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Ford Motor F.N said on Friday it would reduce production of its F-150 Lightning pickup truck.

Ford expects continued growth in global electric vehicle (EV) sales in 2024, though "less than anticipated".

The Detroit automaker also said it would add a third crew at its Michigan assembly plant to increase production of Bronco SUVs and Ranger pickups.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
