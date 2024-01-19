Ford to reduce F-150 Lightning production

Adds details throughout

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Ford Motor F.N said on Friday it would reduce production of its F-150 Lightning pickup truck.

Ford expects continued growth in global electric vehicle (EV) sales in 2024, though "less than anticipated".

The Detroit automaker also said it would add a third crew at its Michigan assembly plant to increase production of Bronco SUVs and Ranger pickups.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

