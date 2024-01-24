News & Insights

Ford to recall 1.88 million units of Explorer vehicles

January 24, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

Written by Ananta Agarwal for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N is recalling 1.88 million units of certain 2011-2019 Explorer vehicles as A-pillar trim retention clips may not be properly engaged, allowing the trim to detach, said the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Wednesday.

The A pillar on a car is the metal piece that supports the windshield.

