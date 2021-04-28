US Markets
F

Ford to pause output at Mexico plant amid supply shortages - sources

Contributor
Sharay Angulo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GINNETTE RIQUELME

MEXICO CITY, April 28 (Reuters) - Ford's manufacturing facility in the northern Mexican city of Hermosillo will pause production from May 3 to May 17 due to supply shortages, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Details of the Ford F.N stoppage were revealed in an internal advisory seen by Reuters that was shared among union members at the plant, and confirmed by two industry sources in the state of Sonora, where Hermosillo lies. The union advisory said workers will get 75% of their pay during the stoppage.

Mexico's auto industry has been hit by global shortages of chips, leading to temporary stoppages elsewhere too.

Ford did not reply immediately to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo, writing by Laura Gottesdiener)

((laura.gottesdiener@thomsonreuters.com;))

F

F

    Most Popular