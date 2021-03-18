Ford To Partially Build F-150 Trucks And Edge SUVs, Idle Two Plants Due To Global Chip Shortage

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said Thursday that the global semiconductor shortage, combined with parts shortages created by the central U.S. winter storm in February, is prompting the company to build F-150 trucks and Edge SUVs in North America without certain parts, including some electronic modules that contain scarce semiconductors.

The company said it will build and hold the vehicles for a number of weeks, then ship the vehicles to dealers once the modules are available and comprehensive quality checks are complete.

Ford said it will cancel the night shift on Thursday and both shifts on Friday at Louisville Assembly Plant due to a semiconductor-related part shortage.

The company expects its Escape and Lincoln Corsair production to resume Monday on short shifts, with full production scheduled to resume Tuesday.

In addition, the company is taking further down days at Cologne plant, suspending Fiesta production March 1-16 as well as March 22.

Ford said that if the semiconductor shortage scenario is extended through the first half of 2021, the shortage could adversely impact the company's adjusted EBIT by between $1.0 billion and $2.5 billion and some production make-up in the second half of the year.

