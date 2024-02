DETROIT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Ford Motor F.N on Tuesday declared a first-quarter regular and supplemental dividends of 15 and 18 cents per share, making it the second Detroit automaker to focus on returning cash to shareholders.

