Ford to Make Ventilators, Respirators, Face Masks for Covid-19

The auto maker will collaborate with General Electric on what it calls a simplified version of a ventilator manufactured by GE Healthcare.

The auto maker will collaborate with General Electric on what it calls a simplified version of a ventilator manufactured by GE Healthcare.

Ford Motor is getting into the medical-supply business, at least for now.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, the auto maker announced plans to manufacture a number of devices and tools used by health-care workers treating Covid-19 patients, including plastic face shields, powered air-purifying respirators, and a simplified respirator.

Ford (ticker: F) will collaborate with 3M (MMM) on the air-purifying respirators and with General Electric (GE) on what it calls a simplified version of a ventilator manufactured by GE Healthcare.

“By coming together across multiple industries, we can make a real difference for people in need and for those on the front lines of this crisis,” said Ford’s executive chairman, Bill Ford, in a statement.

Public health officials and city and state officials across the country have been warning of dire shortages in personal protective equipment for medical workers treating Covid-19 patients and a shortage of ventilators to keep seriously ill patients alive. Late last week, Ford and General Motors (GM), each of which have shut down their automobile production factories due to the pandemic, said they were looking into making medical supplies.

In its statement on Tuesday, Ford announced three new efforts.

It said it was working with 3M to make powered air-purifying respirators, mechanical devices that can shield medical workers from airborne viruses. The company is designing a powered air-purifying respirator that could be made at a Ford factory, using existing 3M and Ford components. The company said that the device could use fans from the Ford F-150’s seats.

The auto maker also said that it was working with GE Healthcare on a simplified version of GE Healthcare’s ventilator that could be produced at Ford and GE factories.

And Ford said it would make face shields for medical workers. The first thousand shields are being tested this week, and Ford said it could make 75,000 shields this week and 100,000 shields per week thereafter at Ford facilities in Michigan.

“We are encouraged by how quickly companies from across industries have mobilized to address the growing challenge we collectively face from COVID-19,” GE Healthcare CEO Kieran Murphy said in the statement.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.