US Markets
F

Ford to make final call on Europe jobs cuts by mid-February - union

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

January 24, 2023 — 04:39 am EST

Written by Victoria Waldersee and Christina Amann for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ford F.N intends on making a final call by mid-February on how many jobs will be cut in Europe, according to a spokesperson for German union IG Metall, which threatened disruption if the carmaker axed roles in Germany and across the region as feared.

Union representatives at Ford will meet with management on Saturday for the next stage of negotiations, the spokesperson said.

Ford has declined to comment, referring to a statement last Friday in which it said that the shift to electric vehicle (EV) production requires structural changes and it would not say more until plans are finalised.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Christina Amann Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.