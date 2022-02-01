US Markets
Ford to invest up to $20 billion in EV push- Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Ford Motor Co is planning new investment of up to $20 billion in building its electric vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The new investment will be spread out over the next five to ten years, the report said.

Ford was not immediately available for comment.

