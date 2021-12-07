Ford to invest $900 mln in Thailand plants

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Wednesday it would invest $900 million to modernise its factories in Thailand that support production of its Ranger pickup and Everest SUV, in what will be the company's largest-ever single investment in the country.

