US Markets
F

Ford to invest $900 mln in Thailand plants

Contributor
Sayantani Ghosh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it would invest $900 million to modernise its factories in Thailand that support production of its Ranger pickup and Everest SUV, in what will be the company's largest-ever single investment in the country.

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Wednesday it would invest $900 million to modernise its factories in Thailand that support production of its Ranger pickup and Everest SUV, in what will be the company's largest-ever single investment in the country.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Singapore; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((sayantani.ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular