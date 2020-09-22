US Markets
F

Ford to invest $1.46 bln in Canada plants as part of Unifor union deal

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR

Ford Motor Co will invest C$1.95 billion ($1.46 billion) in its Oakville and Windsor plants in Canada as part of a deal with Canadian autoworkers, Unifor union National President Jerry Dias said on Tuesday. ($1 = 1.3311 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;)) nL3N2GJ2QK

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N will invest C$1.95 billion ($1.46 billion) in its Oakville and Windsor plants in Canada as part of a deal with Canadian autoworkers, Unifor union National President Jerry Dias said on Tuesday.

($1 = 1.3311 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular