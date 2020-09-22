Ford to invest $1.46 bln in Canada plants as part of Unifor union deal

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N will invest C$1.95 billion ($1.46 billion) in its Oakville and Windsor plants in Canada as part of a deal with Canadian autoworkers, Unifor union National President Jerry Dias said on Tuesday.

($1 = 1.3311 Canadian dollars)

