Ford to invest $1 bln to upgrade South Africa operations

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N will invest $1.05 billion in its South African manufacturing operations including upgrades to expand the production of its Ranger pickup truck, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.

The amount includes $683 million for technology upgrades and new facilities at its plant in Silverton, a suburb of Pretoria, and $365 million to upgrade tooling at major supplier factories.

The investments aims to increase Ford's installed capacity at the South African plant from 168,000 to 200,000 vehicles, the company said.

(Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Emma Rumney)

