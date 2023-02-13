US Markets
Ford to invest $3.5 billion to build Michigan battery plant

February 13, 2023 — 12:46 pm EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N will build a new lithium iron phosphate battery plant in Michigan as part of a $3.5 billion investment plan, the automaker and state said Monday.

The plant will be located in Marshall, Michigan and eventually employ at least 2,500 workers. Reuters reported Friday Ford is expected to own and operate the plant with Chinese battery company China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) 300750.SZ as a technology partner to help develop the batteries, sources said.

